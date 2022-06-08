Iowa man sentenced for detonating homemade explosives

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 47-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for detonating homemade explosive devices on an Ankeny street last year.

Chad Allen Williams, of Johnston, was sentenced Friday to federal prison for making a destructive device and being a drug user in possession of a firearm.

Federal prosecutors say Williams admitted detonating the devices on May 12, 2021, and June 7, 2021.

A third device was placed on a street on June 9, 2021, but it did not detonate.

Prosecutors said that device contained a significant amount of shrapnel.

When law enforcement searched Williams’ house, officers found drugs, weapons and items to make the explosive devices.

