Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Iowa June primary election reaches second-highest voter turnout

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 356,000 Iowans participated in the June 7 primary election, according to Secretary of State Paul Pate.

That’s the second-highest turnout in Iowa since 1994.

Additionally, Pate’s office said 73,000 Iowans voted absentee, which is the second-highest total for a primary in state history.

“I think it went fantastic,” Secretary Pate said. “I’ve got to compliment all the voters and our unsung heroes, those poll workers. They came through with flying colors. We saw thousands of Iowans coming out to have their voice heard and democracy in action.”

Pate’s office said the unofficial turnout by political party was 195,355 Republicans and 156,589 Democrats.

See the full election results here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daria Brown
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, back in jail for previous OWI
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said a woman has died in a crash east of Coggon Wednesday...
Woman dies in crash east of Coggon
Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time
Target is working with suppliers to cover costs for their vendors whose orders are being...
Facing huge inventory, Target cuts vendor orders, prices

Latest News

State Senator Zach Nunn, from Polk County, won the Republican primary for Iowa’s third...
State Sen. Zach Nunn to face Rep. Axne in November midterm election
Is Iowa red, blue, or purple? Voters will decide the state’s political direction
Is Iowa red, blue, or purple? Voters will decide the state’s political direction
Iowa election officials put together what they call a "dream team" of officials to ensure the...
Iowa officials confident in election security as polls open Tuesday
It's Primary Election day in the state of Iowa, and both parties are discussing how they're...
Preview of Iowa’s Primaries