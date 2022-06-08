Show You Care
Iowa City woman arrested in viral video, arrested for OWI shortly after release from jail

Daria Brown
Daria Brown(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Daria Brown, the woman arrested in the now-viral video from Iowa City last Friday, has been arrested again.

Friday’s altercation left Brown facing multiple charges including Public Intoxication, Interference with Official Acts, 3 Counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations, Disarming a Peace Officer, and Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury

She had been released from her Friday arrest just yesterday afternoon. Then, at 4:54 pm on Tuesday, she was booked into the Johnson County Jail. She’s been charged with OWI Third Offense.

Brown’s history with law enforcement doesn’t end there. In 2018 she pleaded guilty to interference with official acts for resisting arrest and hitting a squad car. Later that year, she assaulted a staff member at Mercy Iowa City and resisted arrest, pleading guilty again to interference with official acts.

In 2019, she pleaded guilty to OWI and interference with official acts for refusing police commands and needing to be pulled from the vehicle.

Then this past March, she was charged with assault for allegedly trying to bite a security guard at UIHC and punching a staff member before she had to be sedated. A hearing, in that case, is set for July.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

