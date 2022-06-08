Former Prairie Hawk Levi Usher on his highlight reel catch and the NCAA Tournament
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The former Prairie and Kirkwood star has had a breakout season for the Louisville Cardinals
Usher and the Cardinals are off the to super regional to face Texas A&M. Usher played a huge part in the Louisville regional.
Earlier in the season, Usher got on everyone’s radar with a wall-climbing catch that landed him on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.
He discusses with KCRG-TV9′s Jack Lido.
