First year of alcohol sales at Iowa games brings in over $3 million, public safety sees decrease in citations

By Libbie Randall
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As the song goes - in Heaven there is no beer, but there was at Kinnick Stadium this past season. UI athletics set a seven figure budget a little over a year ago for their sales and reached that number just within football season.

“Having $3.2 million and then couple it with more than 3 million dollars in net sales, it really provides a benchmark for this program for the University of Iowa,” said Scott Dochterman, a college sports reporter for The Athletic.

He says many people were concerned the alcohol sales would lead to more arrests. But as the numbers show, Public Safety saw the opposite.

Only 24 citations were issued at Kinnick on game days, which was down from the five year average leading up to the pandemic.

“About ten years ago there were hundreds of arrests per game. To have it go down to this number is really impressive for Iowa,” said Dochterman.

Public safety told TV-9 when the announcement was first made that they plan to use this information to help decide when it’s an appropriate time to start sales inside the stadium and the best time to cut them off.

In other efforts to continue to keep people safe and promote responsible drinking, the university will give about 340 thousand dollars of profits to the Alcohol Harm Reeducation Committee.

“It shows that the fears that were once against having alcohol sales really weren’t realized,” said Dochterman.

He adds that this year’s sales will likely be just a benchmark for seasons to come. With several rival games and one night game scheduled at Kinnick stadium, alcohol sales are projected to increase.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

