Finkenauer vows to ‘never stop fighting’ for working Iowa in concession speech

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer conceded in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate Tuesday night, congratulating Admiral Mike Franken on his victory.

In her concession speech, Finkenauer thanked her supporters and vowed to never stop fighting for the state she grew up in:

“I want to congratulate Admiral Franken on his victory. Mike ran a great campaign rooted in our shared values: standing up for working people, delivering better health care and child care for every family, and doing the hard work to defend our democracy. I look forward to working with him in the coming months to defeat Senator Grassley and finally deliver change for Iowa families.

I am so full of gratitude tonight, not just to those who supported us in this campaign, but to every Iowan I’ve gotten to meet and to serve as your representative in the Iowa State House and in Congress.

When I decided to run for the Iowa State House at the age of 24, people thought ‘What the heck does that young woman think she’s doing?’ But Iowans listened. You all gave this young woman a chance to serve the community she knows and loves, and we fought to deliver real results to every single Iowan.

I am forever grateful, and I will never stop fighting for the Iowa that I love.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.