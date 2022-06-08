Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become...
DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become the first Democrat elected governor of Iowa in 16 years.(Deidre DeJear's Facebook page)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After running unopposed in Iowa’s primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates.

DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become the first Democrat elected governor of Iowa in 16 years.

She will face a tough challenger in Reynolds, whose campaign has raised eight times more money than the Democrat as she seeks a second full term. The fall campaign became official after polls closed in the state at 8 p.m. CT. Since becoming governor, Reynolds has ticked through a long list of conservative accomplishments.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

Alcohol sales University of Iowa
First year of alcohol sales at Iowa games brings in over $3 million, public safety sees decrease in citations
Alcohol sales University of Iowa
First-year of alcohol sales at Iowa games brings in over $3 million, public safety sees decrease in citations
Northern Iowa without permanent US Attorney
Northern Iowa without permanent US Attorney for more than a year
Postville
Our Town: Luana and Postville see population growth between 2010 and 2020 census