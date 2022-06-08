Show You Care
Cedar Rapids considers ‘Ranked Choice’ voting

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The last two mayoral elections in Cedar Rapids ended in a runoff, but that could be history if a commission makes changes.

On Wednesday the Cedar Rapids Review Commission discussed what’s called a ‘Ranked Choice Voting’ proposal. That’s where voters rank candidates in order of preference. In this system if candidates don’t reach the 50 percent plus one threshold, election officials could use a voter’s second choice to determine a winner.

The goal is to avoid the need for a runoff election. Supporters say this style of voting just simplifies the process.

If approved, it would mark the first time Ranked Choice Voting is to be used in Iowa. Des Moines used a “winner take all” strategy last year to avoid runoffs.

The commission plans to revisit this proposal again in two weeks.

