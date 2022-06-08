Show You Care
Armed and dangerous: 3 inmates on run after cutting through jail ceiling, officials say

Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
Officials in Missouri said three inmates escaped jail in Barry County on June 2.
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KYTV) - The U.S. Marshals have taken on the search for three escaped inmates out of Missouri.

Officials said Lance Justin Stephens, Matthew Allen Crawford, and Christopher Allen Blevins escaped June 2 during the evening from jail in Barry County.

According to authorities, the three men cut a hole in the ceiling, entered a water heater storage area, and then broke an exit door.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office said jail workers didn’t realize the three men were gone until the following morning.

The escaped inmates are considered armed and dangerous.

Officials in Barry County said the U.S. Marshals are better equipped to handle the manhunt.

Investigators believe the trio is currently in Kansas.

Copyright 2022 KYTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

