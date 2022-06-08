After 50 years, Iowa hall of fame bowler Dave Metzler’s legend keeps growing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dave Metzler of Iowa City has been bowling for 53 years, and he has done it all.

Dave has rolled 31 300 games including one this year at the national tournament.

“I don’t think it ever gets old. It is a lot of fun.” said Metzler. “You get a little sweaty on the hands but you just keep making the same execution and shots.”

Dave also an avid golfer and of course has hit a hole one one. So what is harder?

“Definitely a 300,” He said. “You have to throw 12 strikes in a row for 300, but hole in one, you can ricochet a ball off a rock and it can roll across the grain and go in.”

Metz, as they call him, has was won too many tournaments to count. But the one he remembers the most is when he finished 2nd in the Peterson Classic competing against 16,000 bowlers.

“I got second an event and missed winning it by five pins.”

It’s been a wild ride of ups and downs for Metz. He owned Coral Lanes until the flood of 2008.

“2008 we have the monster flood And there was 4 feet of water in the bowling alley,” Metzler said. “It was horrible because I lived in a three bedroom apartment upstairs and I lost my business and my home in about 20 hours.”

Metz has given so to the sport of bowling. He started the high school bowling programs at Iowa City West and City High.

“Just getting it off the ground it was getting kids signed up for it was a little challenging,” Metz said. “Now it’s gotten more popular.”

Metz has left a big enough mark to be inducted into the Iowa Bowling Hall of Fame.

“It’s a huge thrill,” Metzler said. “My saying is you can be five or 95 and still keep (bowling.)”

