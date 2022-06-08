Admiral Mike Franken wins Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate contest

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democratic Candidate Mike Franken has won the primary race to take on Republican Incumbent Chuck Grassley.

Several Iowa Democrats competed for the chance to challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is seeking an eighth term - City Councilman Glenn Hurst, Former Congress Woman Abby Finkenauer, and retired Navy vice admiral Mike Franken.

Finkenauer entered the race last summer as the perceived front-runner, tallying more than $1 million in fundraising during her first quarter, but Franken outpaced Finkenauer in each of his last two fundraising periods.

According to the Des Moines Register, to date, Franken has raised about $2.8 million and Finkenauer has raised about $3.7 million. Hurst, who ran on a more progressive platform than his Democratic counterparts, raised more than $100,000 during the election cycle.

Franken will now go head to head against tonight’s Republican primary winner, Incumbent Chuck Grassley, in November.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.