Waterloo City Council approves boost in incentives for police officers

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council approved an agreement to boost incentives in hopes of hiring more police officers.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the council approved a one-year memorandum with its police department’s union Monday night in an effort to retain officers.

It provides newly hired officers an accelerated vacation schedule, health insurance and sick leave options on their first day. These took effect last night.

The agreement will also restructure wages for regular full-time police officers.

Starting officers will now make about $31 an hour. Right now, first year officers start at nearly 29 dollars an hour.

These changes take effect July 1st.

