Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Waterloo City Council approves boost in incentives for police officers

The Waterloo City Council approved an agreement to boost incentives in hopes of hiring more police officers.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo City Council approved an agreement to boost incentives in hopes of hiring more police officers.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports the council approved a one-year memorandum with its police department’s union Monday night in an effort to retain officers.

It provides newly hired officers an accelerated vacation schedule, health insurance and sick leave options on their first day. These took effect last night.

The agreement will also restructure wages for regular full-time police officers.

Starting officers will now make about $31 an hour. Right now, first year officers start at nearly 29 dollars an hour.

These changes take effect July 1st.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

Waterloo City Council approves boost in incentives for police officers
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Ames remembers Iowa State University students shot outside Cornerstone Church
People in Ames are paying tribute to the 2 Iowa State University students who were killed in a...
Ames remembers Iowa State University students shot outside Cornerstone Church
She is set to start as principal on July 1st, 2022.
Center Point-Urbana Community School District announces new principal