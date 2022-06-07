Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Ups and Downs This Weather Week

By Joe Winters
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again we are looking at another round of showers and storms. The primary threat exists tonight into Wednesday morning. While there is a slight chance of afternoon redevelopment the majority of the rainfall is done by noon. Rainfall amounts look lighter than Mondays. Lower 70s today are replaced by a dry day on Thursday with upper 70s, only to have rainfall on Friday bring things down to the lower 70s again. Have a great night.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Evening, June 7
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Afternoon, June 7
Tuesday's Deep Dive: June 7th Edition
kcrg wx
A nice Tuesday ahead, look for rainfall to return late tonight into tomorrow morning