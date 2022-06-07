Ups and Downs This Weather Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again we are looking at another round of showers and storms. The primary threat exists tonight into Wednesday morning. While there is a slight chance of afternoon redevelopment the majority of the rainfall is done by noon. Rainfall amounts look lighter than Mondays. Lower 70s today are replaced by a dry day on Thursday with upper 70s, only to have rainfall on Friday bring things down to the lower 70s again. Have a great night.

