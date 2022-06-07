Show You Care
Seinfeld’s postponed Cedar Rapids show has a new date

Jerry Seinfeld will be performing at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids on July 14, 2023....
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has rescheduled his performance at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids after having to postpone due to the pandemic.

The Paramount originally planned to have Seinfeld perform his new stand-up routine on June 24, 2020. It has now been rescheduled for 7 p.m. on July 14, 2023.

Seinfeld’s career in comedy took off after a 1981 appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson. But Seinfeld became a household name for the sitcom named for him. “Seinfeld,” which was co-created by Seinfeld and Larry David, ran for nine seasons on NBC, becoming one of the most successful TV shows ever produced.

More recently, Seinfeld has produced a couple of projects with Netflix and created the acclaimed web series, “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”

The Paramount Theatre says tickets are on sale now and cost $165. People who bought tickets for the previous date can use their tickets for the new date.

Go to CReventslive.com for more information, or visit the Paramount Theatre Box Office.

