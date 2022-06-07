Operation Quickfind: Brittney Simmons

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Police said Brittney Simmons was last seen on June 6th, 2022 at 1:15 pm in the area of 29th St. NE.

Police described Simmons as 5′6″ and 185 pounds. She was last wearing bright pink punning shorts with bright pink low cut socks with white shoes. She has blonde hair and was wearing a purple underlayer.

Police say Simmons has a small scar on her face/cheek and is medication dependent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.