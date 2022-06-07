Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Brittney Simmons

Brittney Simmons
Brittney Simmons(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are searching for a missing 30-year-old woman.

Police said Brittney Simmons was last seen on June 6th, 2022 at 1:15 pm in the area of 29th St. NE.

Police described Simmons as 5′6″ and 185 pounds. She was last wearing bright pink punning shorts with bright pink low cut socks with white shoes. She has blonde hair and was wearing a purple underlayer.

Police say Simmons has a small scar on her face/cheek and is medication dependent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police.

