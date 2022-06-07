Show You Care
A nice Tuesday ahead, look for rainfall to return late tonight into tomorrow morning

Plan on a good one this afternoon with highs well into the 70s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today looks like a pretty good one. We’ll have highs well into the 70s in most areas with a nice mix of sun and clouds around. Plan on another chance of rainfall late tonight into tomorrow morning. At this time, amounts look lighter than this past Sunday night, but all the same, another quarter to half inch may fall in portions of the area. Isolated higher amounts may also occur. Looking ahead, plan on a quiet Thursday with rain chances returning again by Thursday night into Friday. Have a great day!

