Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Mother charged after Florida toddler fatally shoots father

Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a...
Marie Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.(Orange County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old boy fatally shot his father in an accident after finding a gun, and the boy’s mother is now facing criminal charges.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that Reggie Mabry was fatally shot late last month while he was playing a video game.

Detectives say the gun was fired by his 2-year-old son in the home Mabry, his wife Marie Ayala, and their three young children shared in metro Orlando.

Ayala was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham poses for a portrait in front of WP-3D Orion...
Hurricane chief to take over as weather service director
The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen during a news conference in Washington, Feb....
US sees heightened extremist threat heading into midterms
Paramount Studios is being sued over the copyright to the 'Top Gun' story, over the Hollywood...
Paramount sued over ‘Top Gun’ copyright
Brianna Montross with ISU Extension and Outreach talks about strategies to Save Money at the...
Strategies for cutting costs at the grocery store