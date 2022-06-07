Marion Public Library Annex location closing permanently

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public Library has announced that its Annex location on 7th Ave. is closing permanently.

Effective immediately, patrons will only be able to select the Uptown Library location (1064 7th Ave) as a pickup for materials. After June 17th, the Marion Annex will be permanently closed as they transition to the new library building on 6th Ave.

Officials say that patrons will still have access to the entire Metro Library Network catalog of materials.

The Library expects the new location to officially open after Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.