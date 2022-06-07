Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Marion Public Library Annex location closing permanently

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public Library has announced that its Annex location on 7th Ave. is closing permanently.

Effective immediately, patrons will only be able to select the Uptown Library location (1064 7th Ave) as a pickup for materials. After June 17th, the Marion Annex will be permanently closed as they transition to the new library building on 6th Ave.

Officials say that patrons will still have access to the entire Metro Library Network catalog of materials.

The Library expects the new location to officially open after Labor Day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

High School sports
Bad fan behavior causing high school sports to lose officials
Independent Iowa voters
Independant Voters hold power in Iowa
Brittney Simmons
Operation Quickfind: Brittney Simmons
Watching Your Wallet - Travel Insurance
Watching Your Wallet: Travel insurance could help if COVID impacts your trip