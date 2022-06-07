Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Fort Dodge officer admits to drinking 12-pack of beer before hit-and-run incident

Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)
Police lights blurred at night (Source: KFVS)((Source: KFVS))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - A Fort Dodge police sergeant is charged with operating while intoxicated in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Court records show Sgt. Bryce Presswood admits he drank 12 cans of Coors Light before driving.

He also told investigators he left the scene of the crash but later returned. No one was seriously hurt.

Presswood is currently on administrative leave, according to Fort Dodge police.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated after being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling...
Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time
Marion Public Library Annex location closing permanently
High School sports
Bad fan behavior causing high school sports to lose officials