Fort Dodge officer admits to drinking 12-pack of beer before hit-and-run incident

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - A Fort Dodge police sergeant is charged with operating while intoxicated in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

Court records show Sgt. Bryce Presswood admits he drank 12 cans of Coors Light before driving.

He also told investigators he left the scene of the crash but later returned. No one was seriously hurt.

Presswood is currently on administrative leave, according to Fort Dodge police.

