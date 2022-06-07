Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Figure skating minimum age rises to 17 before 2026 Olympics

FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate...
FILE - Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, falls in the women's free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Beijing. No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian competitor Kamila Valieva at this year's Beijing Games.(Bernat Armangue | AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHUKET, Thailand (AP) — No 15-year-old figure skaters will be allowed to compete at the 2026 Olympics following the controversy surrounding Russian national champion Kamila Valieva at this year’s Beijing Games.

new age limit for figure skaters at senior international events was passed Tuesday by the International Skating Union in a 110-16 vote that will raise the minimum age to 17 before the next Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy.

“This is a very important decision,” ISU president Jan Dijkema said. “I would say a very historic decision.”

The limit will be phased in with 16-year-olds allowed to compete in the 2023-24 season, rising to 17 the season after, which is the last before the Olympics.

The change was coming even before figure skating at the Beijing Olympics was dominated by the emotional stress put on the 15-year-old Valieva. She was the favorite to take individual gold, after helping the Russians win the team title, before her positive doping test from December was belatedly revealed during the Olympics.

The teenager was allowed to train under intense scrutiny as a Court of Arbitration for Sport hearing was prepared that allowed her to compete pending the full investigation in Russia. That is still ongoing.

However, her main routine was filled with errors and she dropped to fourth place. She was then criticized rink-side by her coach, Eteri Tutberidze.

The ISU drafted an age-limit proposal saying “burnout, disordered eating, and long-term consequences of injury” were a risk to young teenage skaters who are pushed to perform more quadruple jumps.

The governing body said it had “a duty of care to protect the physical and psychological health and safety of all athletes including elite adolescent athlete(s).”

___

More AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

Officials said multiple agencies responded to search for the victim in the remote Shackleford...
Man drowns while trying to save 2 dogs from California waterfall, officials say
National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham poses for a portrait in front of WP-3D Orion...
Hurricane chief to take over as weather service director
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
Chhabria A. Harris, 46, is charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death or greater...
Woman charged in fatal I-74 pedestrian bike path crash pleads not guilty
Shea’s Performing Arts Center says Dave Chappelle performed stand-up comedy there on Sunday.
Dave Chappelle donates show’s proceeds to mass shooting victims in Buffalo