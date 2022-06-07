Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Democrats in Iowa vie to challenge GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley

Rep. Abby Finkenauer
Rep. Abby Finkenauer
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Several Iowa Democrats are competing for the chance to challenge Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley in what will likely be an uphill effort to defeat one of the Senate’s longest-serving members.

Tuesday’s Democratic primary largely centers on a former congresswoman from northeast Iowa, Abby Finkenauer, and a retired Navy vice admiral, Mike Franken.

Also running is a physician, Glenn Hurst, who is a city councilman and an official in the Iowa Democratic Party.

Regardless of who emerges on top, the Democrat will face strong headwinds going against Grassley.

He is seeking an eighth term in an increasingly Republican state.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. After...
Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds
Firearms being repaired at Elkhorn Valley Outfitters & Gunsmithing
Local law enforcement officials support a “Red Flag” law in Iowa
Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the state of Iowa.
Preview of Iowa’s Primaries
FILE - Rep. Cindy Axne, D-Iowa, speaks during a roundtable discussion at the Elite Octane...
Election 2022: Primaries shift focus to control of US House