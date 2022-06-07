Show You Care
Democrat DeJear faces challenge to unseat Iowa Gov. Reynolds

FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. After...
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a rally, March 9, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. After running unopposed in Iowa's primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — After running unopposed in Iowa’s primary election, Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds holds a huge fundraising edge over Democrat Deidre DeJear in a state that has become increasingly friendly to conservative candidates.

DeJear, a 36-year-old businesswoman who also faced no primary opposition, is seeking to become the first Democrat elected governor of Iowa in 16 years.

She will face a tough challenger in Reynolds, whose campaign has raised eight-times more money than the Democrat as she seeks a second full term.

Since becoming governor, Reynolds has ticked through a long list of conservative accomplishments.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

