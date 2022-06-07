Clayton County owners selling property after fire destroyed tavern

Show You Care
Authorities say the building that housed Bootleggers River Tavern is a total loss after Tuesday night's fire.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the owners of Bootleggers River Tavern in Clayton County have announced that they are selling the property after a fire in April destroyed the bar.

On April 27th, the Guttenberg Fire Department was dispatched to the tavern for a report of smoke and possible fire inside the business. Authorities arrived on the scene to discover that the fire had already spread significantly. Everyone inside got out safely, but the structure was ultimately a total loss.

In a statement the owners said:

“Dad and I would like to thank all of our amazing staff and customers that we have met through the last four years.  It was a great run and we wish we could have kept it a part of the community for a much longer time.  Unfortunately, we will not be able to rebuild and have decided to sell the property.  Maybe there’s someone out there who is interested in resurrecting it. Thanks again for all of your support.

.Jenn Glenis & Jim Pfaffly”

