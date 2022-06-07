Center Point Urbana Senior becomes first Archer from her school to qualify for the World Open Archery Championships

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just about every day you will find Center Point Urbana Senior Abby Morris in the gym aiming for bullseyes.

All the hard work has paid off for Abby who became the first archer in her school to qualify for the Open world championships. Abby, competing against 12 thousand participants at nationals, started off red hot scoring 49 out of 50 points. That is almost a perfect score.

The Open Championships are in Louisville, Kentucky starting June 24th. Abby hopes to earn some scholarship money for placing, but even more importantly it’s about growing the sport.

“There are some people that I’ll probably look at what I’ve done and be like yeah I wanna be just like her. I wanna be able to do what she does.” Says Morris.

