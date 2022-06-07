Cedar Rapids homeowners frustrated over being added to city nuisance list for not shoveling one time

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A Cedar Rapids couple is frustrated their home is now considered a nuisance property for not shoveling snow one time. Meanwhile, a home at the center of a Cedar Rapids murder investigation received more than 90 police calls in five years and was never considered a nuisance until it had a trash violation in March.

The city updated its nuisance policy this year which used to require two city snow removals in a 12-month time span. You can now be deemed a nuisance for not shoveling or mowing just once. That’s what happened with Russ and Maureen Oviatt’s home, the couple says something needs to change.

”90 calls, that’s a lot of calls to not reach the threshold of being a nuisance property when you can miss doing your sidewalk one time and you’re one and done,” Russ said.

The Oviatt’s have owned their home at the corner of 2nd Avenue and 19th Street southeast for more than 30 years. They love the Wellington Heights neighborhood and say they’ve always taken pride in their home, now they feel like they have a dark cloud over their property.

”We discovered we were on the nuisance list in late March,” Maureen explained.

The couple says they were at their farm in Troy Mills in January when a snow storm hit Cedar Rapids covering the sidewalks in front of their property. Ten days later, their son who was home at the time, received a citation from the city of $35 which he paid.

The following day city crews cleared the 19th street sidewalk.

The Oviatt’s say they thought everything was taken care of, but come March they received a letter from the city letting them know their home is now an active nuisance property for the one-time snow removal that happened more than two months prior.

They also received a $313 bill for the removal, which they paid before fighting the nuisance designation.

“As soon as I discovered that we were on a public list we retained an attorney and filed for an appeal which we had in May, and we lost,” said Maureen.

Their home will remain on the active nuisance list for a year, and they’re not alone. More than 140 properties have been deemed nuisances already this year for snow removal. That even includes the United States post office on Wiley Boulevard.

”I think they’ve lost their way when it comes to designating nuisance properties,” said Russ.

“It’s changed our opinion of the City of Cedar Rapids, we have always been happy, always been supportive of the city. This was unreasonable,” Maureen added.

In total there are 440 nuisance properties citywide, a significant increase since the city code was altered.

