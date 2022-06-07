Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Ames remembers Iowa State University students shot outside Cornerstone Church

People in Ames are paying tribute to the 2 Iowa State University students who were killed in a shooting last week.
By WOI
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (WOI) - People in Ames are paying tribute to the two Iowa State University students who were killed in a shooting last week.

Eden Montang, 22, and Vivian Flores, 21, were shot and killed outside Cornerstone Church in Ames by Montang’s former boyfriend.

Those who knew Montang said she was strong, hardworking, and so much more. She was a senior at Iowa State studying human development and family studies. That’s where she met Professor Amie Zarling.

Zarling said Eden was incredibly dedicated to her work, saying she reached out a month before class started to get a head start.

“Her voice was so important in that, and she had ideas, and she had passion about that,” Zarling said. “And what I want people to know is losing that is a tragedy.”

Family and friends are invited to Montang’s visitation and funeral, scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at Cornerstone Church in Ames.

Vivian Flores will be laid to rest on Thursday morning. She was also a senior at Iowa State studying Animal Science, and planned to go to Veterinary School.

She’s described as full of energy and drive, as well as kind and giving.

Copyright 2022 WOI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

People in Ames are paying tribute to the 2 Iowa State University students who were killed in a...
Ames remembers Iowa State University students shot outside Cornerstone Church
She is set to start as principal on July 1st, 2022.
Center Point-Urbana Community School District announces new principal
Dubuque City Council members heard a presentation on school safety last night.
Dubuque city council holds meeting over school safety
After another violent weekend of mass shootings across the country, we're now hearing a...
US lawmakers work to reach a deal on gun control