21-year-old woman killed in Des Moines shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in Des Moines are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed Monday night.

KCCI reports the 21-year-old Des Moines resident was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive. Police told KCCI the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said they recovered a handgun from the crime scene. Preliminary information indicates the shooting was a targeted attack, according to police.

The name of the person who was shot and killed is being withheld until family is notified.

The investigation remains ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time.

This marks the city’s ninth homicide of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.