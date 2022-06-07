Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

21-year-old woman killed in Des Moines shooting

Des Moines Police Cruiser
Des Moines Police Cruiser(Des Moines Police Department)
By KCCI
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police in Des Moines are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed Monday night.

KCCI reports the 21-year-old Des Moines resident was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Robert D. Ray Drive. Police told KCCI the shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m.

Police said they recovered a handgun from the crime scene. Preliminary information indicates the shooting was a targeted attack, according to police.

The name of the person who was shot and killed is being withheld until family is notified.

The investigation remains ongoing. No suspects have been identified at this time.

This marks the city’s ninth homicide of 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police release body camera footage of Daria Brown's arrest
Police release body cam footage from arrest of Iowa City woman
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police
Kayden Jakel
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

Latest News

Jerry Seinfeld will be performing at the Paramount Theatre in Cedar Rapids on July 14, 2023....
Seinfeld’s postponed Cedar Rapids show has a new date
Brianna Montross with ISU Extension and Outreach talks about strategies to Save Money at the...
Strategies for cutting costs at the grocery store
Iowa election officials put together what they call a "dream team" of officials to ensure the...
Iowa officials confident in election security as polls open Tuesday
The logo for the Waterloo Police Department.
Waterloo City Council approves boost in incentives for police officers