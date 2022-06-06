Woman in viral Iowa City arrest video has history of fighting with police

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa City Police are facing questions after video of an arrest went viral over the weekend. The video appears to show an Iowa City Police Officer repeatedly punching a handcuffed woman in the back of a squad car.

“My initial reaction when I’d seen it was pretty much just shock,” said the man who posted the video to Facebook. He works as a security guard in Colorado and spoke with us on the condition of anonymity. He says a friend of his shot the video and sent it to him and he felt the need to share it.

“I slowed down the video and I counted him throwing at least 7-10 punches which is quite excessive,” the man said.

“It was clear to see that he acted out of anger in my opinion, that was not self defense that was an aggressor,” he added.

Iowa City Police say the woman in the video is 22-year-old Daria Brown. Police say Brown was belligerent and assaulted a staff member at a bar. They say she banged on the bars windows when she was denied entry for being too drunk. After that they say she fought officers who were trying to arrest her and even attempted to take one of their Tasers. Later, they say she bit a deputy while being book into jail.

She now faces several charges including assaulting an officer. Court records show Brown has a history of fighting with police.

In 2018 she pleaded guilty to interference with official acts for resisting arrest and hitting a squad car. Later that year, she assaulted a staff member at Mercy Iowa City and resisted arrest, pleading guilty again to interference with official acts.

In 2019, she pleaded guilty to OWI and interference with official acts for refusing police commands and needing to be pulled from the vehicle.

Then this past March, she was charged with assault for allegedly trying to bite a security guard at UIHC and punching a staff member before she had to be sedated. A hearing in that case is set for July.

Still, some say the police response, was unnecessary.

“She may have assaulted an officer or something like that. I deal with intoxicated individuals on a regular basis with my line of work and I’ve never, I’ve never had to strike anyone,” the man who posted the video told TV-9.

Johnson County Attorney Janet Lyness says when a case does get a lot of attention on social media like the video has, they do prioritize getting answers.

”If we know there’s something out there where there’s one piece of evidence out there that’s being put out on social media, there’s probably a lot of other pieces of evidence, we’re going to want to look at everything and probably do that quickly,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.