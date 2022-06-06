Watch for some rain early, then some more re-development later on today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers and storms continue to move east this morning after giving us a great drink of water last night. There may be some lingering, scattered activity this morning, otherwise, some more re-development is expected this afternoon as we hit our highs into the 70s. While no severe weather is expected, humidity remains high and any additional storm could easily drop another half-inch of rainfall in a short time. Given recent rainfall, there may be some patches of fog overnight. Tomorrow, plan on quiet weather conditions. Rain is again possible tomorrow night into Wednesday, then one more time later in the week, probably around Friday. Expect highs generally into the 70s this week with lows into the 50s. This weekend, a few more scattered showers and storms can’t be ruled out as weak waves of low pressure move close to eastern Iowa. Have a great week!

