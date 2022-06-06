Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital announces $25 million expansion

(Randy Dircks/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids announced it is investing $25 million to expand its Heart and Vascular services within the Nassif Heart Center.

In a press release, leaders with the hospital said the expansion will consolidate and enhance the hospital’s heart and vascular capabilities into one comprehensive center.

The funding will add a second electrophysiology lab, relocate and expand the vascular and interventional radiology labs, and build a dedicated cardiovascular hybrid operating room.

Electrophysiology procedures correct issues with the heart’s rhythm. Vascular procedures treat problems affecting blood vessels. And the new operating room will expand capabilities and improve patient outcomes.

“Our expansion announcement signifies our commitment to our patients and community in continuing to offer complex, specialized cardiovascular care,” said Michelle Niermann, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital president and CEO. “We’ve offered exceptional, advanced cardiovascular care for over 40 years, and this is our response to the growing number of patients seeking heart care and needing St. Luke’s unique expertise for advanced heart procedures.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.
Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder
A shooting took place.
Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard

Latest News

World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France...
Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations
Monday is the anniversary of D-Day, where Allied troops landed on the beaches of northern...
Monday marks 78th anniversary of D-Day
More than 70 car owners came together to give an Iowa teen a one-of-a-kind graduation party.
Car owners gather to give Iowa teen special graduation party
More than 70 car owners came together to give an Iowa teen a one-of-a-kind graduation party.
Car owners gather to give Iowa teen special graduation party