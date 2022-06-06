UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital announces $25 million expansion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids announced it is investing $25 million to expand its Heart and Vascular services within the Nassif Heart Center.

In a press release, leaders with the hospital said the expansion will consolidate and enhance the hospital’s heart and vascular capabilities into one comprehensive center.

The funding will add a second electrophysiology lab, relocate and expand the vascular and interventional radiology labs, and build a dedicated cardiovascular hybrid operating room.

Electrophysiology procedures correct issues with the heart’s rhythm. Vascular procedures treat problems affecting blood vessels. And the new operating room will expand capabilities and improve patient outcomes.

“Our expansion announcement signifies our commitment to our patients and community in continuing to offer complex, specialized cardiovascular care,” said Michelle Niermann, UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s Hospital president and CEO. “We’ve offered exceptional, advanced cardiovascular care for over 40 years, and this is our response to the growing number of patients seeking heart care and needing St. Luke’s unique expertise for advanced heart procedures.”

