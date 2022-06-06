Show You Care
Showers ending, dry tomorrow

Showers and storms move on this evening with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scattered areas of rain and thunderstorms continue into the evening but clear out by late evening with skies becoming partly cloudy overnight. Some patchy fog may form early Tuesday thanks to the recent rains and higher humidity. Tuesday itself looks dry and partly cloudy. Highs will climb into the upper 70s. Another round of rain and some storms is possible tomorrow night in to Wednesday, but severe weather is again not expected. This on/off pattern continues with a mostly sunny day Thursday and another storm chance on Friday. Highs bounce around in the 70s throughout the week.

