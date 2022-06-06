Preview of Iowa’s Primaries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The 2022 Iowa Primaries take place Tuesday and both parties have discussed how they’re working to reach voters across the state.

An RNC spokesperson and the Iowa Democratic Party Chair both spoke about the upcoming the US Senate Race.

One big topic was incumbent Senator Chuck Grassley who has been in office since 1981. The Democratic side saying he’s been in office long enough.

“After after nearly six years of politics, 30 years living in Washington, D.C., he’s just lost grass, has lost touch with Iowans. He’s fight to destroy unions and eliminate collective bargaining rights. He’s voted against equal pay legislation and paid sick leave. It’s time for Chuck Grassley to go,” said Iowa Democratic Party Chair State Rep. Ross Wilburn.

On the other side, Republicans continue to support Grassley.

”We are ready to win in Iowa. Senator Grassley is a strong, strong senator who has a lot of support,” said RNC spokesperson Paris Dennard.

Some have already cast their votes for this election. According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office website... more than 5,200 people in Linn County requested absentee ballots. More than 4,500 of those have been returned.

If you’re voting absentee, the ballot must be received before 8 PM on election day -- Tuesday.

So, if you haven’t sent out your ballot yet, you’ll have to hand deliver it to your county’s auditor’s office for it to be counted.

Or you can surrender that ballot at your polling place tomorrow and fill out a new one.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.