Our Town Luana: Man goes from going to school in building to operating it as a gym

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This week we’re showcasing what makes Our Town Luana, Monona, and Postville unique. That includes the Old School Rec Center.

Chad Keehner went from going to school in the building to owning it with his wife, Erin. He said he remembers walking up the steps and going to class there.

“I went from third grade all the way through sixth grade here, floor by floor,” Keehner said.

They’ve had it for about ten years, and manage it while they both have full-time jobs.

“The community’s been great, we have a lot of support with it,” Keehner said.

The former Luana school closed in 2001. It was owned by a church and the town before the Keehners bought it. They wanted it for the gym space, to have another option for local school districts.

“The fitness center end of it was kind of an afterthought with us, basically to be able to pay the bills and stuff, we ended up buying some fitness equipment and opening that up,” Keehner said. They say the rec center is something most small communities don’t have.

