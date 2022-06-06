Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Kayden Jakel

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy.

Police said Kayden Jakel was last seen on May 19th, 2022 at 4:30 pm at the Foundation 2 Youth Shelter.

Police described Kayden as 5′11″ and 130 pounds. He was last wearing a white t-shirt with bandanna print, red gym shorts, and sandals with socks. He may have changed his appearance and gotten clothes from other sources.

Police say to not approach Kayden as he may cause harm to himself or others, but to call Cedar Rapids Police

