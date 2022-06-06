Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

One person killed in fire in McGregor

A fire.
A fire.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire on Sunday morning killed one person in a residence in McGregor, according to officials.

At around 6:17 a.m., the Mar-Mac Police Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 800 block of Walton Street. Two people were inside at the time of the fire. One was able to escape, while the other one could not and was killed by the fire.

No additional information was provided by law enforcement officials.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Medical Examiner, Iowa State Fire Marshall, Mar-Mac Ambulance, Gunderson Ambulance, McGregor Hook and Ladder, Prairie du Chien Fire Department, Garnavillo Fire Department, the Red Cross, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, and the MFL MarMac School District were involved in the emergency response.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard
A man hangs onto a wall in the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
A shooting took place.
Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening

Latest News

Wings Over Iowa event in Cedar Rapids.
National Gay Pilot’s Association holds first fly-in event at Eastern Iowa Airport
Iowa City Police arrest woman in viral video.
Arrest in Iowa City being reviewed after video circulates on social media
Wings Over Iowa event in Cedar Rapids.
National Gay Pilot's Association holds fly-in at Eastern Iowa Airport
Northwest arterial.
Portion of Dubuque's Northwest Arterial to close for repairs