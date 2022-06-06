One person killed in fire in McGregor

McGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire on Sunday morning killed one person in a residence in McGregor, according to officials.

At around 6:17 a.m., the Mar-Mac Police Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 800 block of Walton Street. Two people were inside at the time of the fire. One was able to escape, while the other one could not and was killed by the fire.

No additional information was provided by law enforcement officials.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Medical Examiner, Iowa State Fire Marshall, Mar-Mac Ambulance, Gunderson Ambulance, McGregor Hook and Ladder, Prairie du Chien Fire Department, Garnavillo Fire Department, the Red Cross, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home, and the MFL MarMac School District were involved in the emergency response.

