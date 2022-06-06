Show You Care
National Gay Pilot’s Association holds first fly-in event at Eastern Iowa Airport

The National Gay Pilot's Association, or NGPA, wrapped up its Wings Over Iowa event at the Eastern Iowa Airport on Sunday.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An organization chose Cedar Rapids as the site of its first-ever fly-in event on Sunday.

Wings Over Iowa, organized by the National Gay Pilot’s Association, was held at the Eastern Iowa Airpor this weekend. The event featured a variety of aircraft for adults and children to interact with, including a biplane, a commercial jet, and a helicopter.

”Introducing them to a lot of our vendors that are here with us, who are showing them the different paths that are available in aviation, that are available in aerospace. And, again, seeing that love for aviation that could really possibly turn into not only a hobby, but a long term for them as well,” Brian Gambino, the president of the NGPA, said.

The event also featured vendors and food trucks as well as two llamas. The NGPA chose Cedar Rapids to host the event over other cities across the country, and plans to host a similar event at a yet-to-be-determined city in 2023.

