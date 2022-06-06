Multiple I-380/I-80 road closures occurring Monday night into Tuesday morning
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A multitude of highway road closures are set to occur Monday night into Tuesday morning. Drivers should expect traffic changes to occur.
The full list of closures are:
- I-80 westbound to I-380 northbound - Will be closed from Monday, June 6 at 10:00 PM through Tuesday, June 7 at 4:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 237, Ireland Avenue. For detour information, see the map provided below.
- Coral Ridge Avenue / IA 965 southbound to I-80 westbound - Will be closed Monday, June 6 at 10:00 PM through Tuesday, June 7 at 4:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 242, 1st Avenue on I-80. For detour information, see the map provided below.
- I-380 southbound to I-80 westbound - Will be closed from Monday, June 6 at 10:00 PM through Tuesday, June 7 at 4:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 240, Coral Ridge Avenue / IA 965 on I-80. For detour information, see the map provided below.
- US 218 northbound to I-80 eastbound - Will be closed Monday night, June 6 at 10:00 PM through Tuesday, June 7 at 6:00 AM. Traffic will be detoured to Exit 2, Forevergreen Road. See the map provided below for detour details.
Beginning June 7th drivers should expect to travel on just 2 lanes until just west of the Coral Ridge Avenue on-ramp, where travel will expand to 3 lanes. Thru traffic on I-80 westbound will also have 2 lanes to travel on between Coral Ridge Ave and Exit 239B, and 1 exit-only lane to I-380 northbound.
While traveling along this section of I-80 westbound, please be aware of newly added merge points as well as narrower lanes, limited shoulders, and reduced speeds.
For more information, visit 511ia.org.
