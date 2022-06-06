Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man convicted of murdering Chris Bagley pleads guilty to unlawful gun possession

Drew Blahnik appears for a hearing at the Linn County Courthouse on a motion for a new trial.
Drew Blahnik appears for a hearing at the Linn County Courthouse on a motion for a new trial.(Marlon Hall/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chris Bagley pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to unlawfully possessing a gun and ammunition.

Drew Blahnik, 35, of Cedar Rapids, was convicted of one count of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of methamphetamine and cocaine.

During the plea hearing, Blahnik admitted that had possessed a Glock.40 caliber handgun and multiple rounds of .40 caliber ammunition in February 2019. He also reportedly admitted that at the time he was prohibited from possessing the weapon and ammunition because he was a cocaine and methamphetamine user.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Blahnik faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

He was previously convicted in July 2021 of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse in the December 2018 death of Chris Bagley. He was sentenced to 57 years in Iowa state prison for those convictions.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.
Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder
A shooting took place.
Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard

Latest News

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital announces $25 million expansion
World War II reenactors gather on Omaha Beach in Saint-Laurent-sur-Mer, Normandy, France...
Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations
UnityPoint Health – St. Luke's Hospital is announcing a large expansion project today at its...
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital announces $25 million expansion
Monday is the anniversary of D-Day, where Allied troops landed on the beaches of northern...
Monday marks 78th anniversary of D-Day