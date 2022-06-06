Man convicted of murdering Chris Bagley pleads guilty to unlawful gun possession

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man convicted of second-degree murder in the death of Chris Bagley pleaded guilty in federal court on Monday to unlawfully possessing a gun and ammunition.

Drew Blahnik, 35, of Cedar Rapids, was convicted of one count of possessing a firearm while being an unlawful user of methamphetamine and cocaine.

During the plea hearing, Blahnik admitted that had possessed a Glock.40 caliber handgun and multiple rounds of .40 caliber ammunition in February 2019. He also reportedly admitted that at the time he was prohibited from possessing the weapon and ammunition because he was a cocaine and methamphetamine user.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Blahnik faces a possible maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

He was previously convicted in July 2021 of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and abuse of a corpse in the December 2018 death of Chris Bagley. He was sentenced to 57 years in Iowa state prison for those convictions.

