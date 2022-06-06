Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Man admits to raping 2 underage girls in motel room, police say

Allen Michael Lee, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of...
Allen Michael Lee, 27, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) – Police in Texas said they arrested a man who admitted to raping two girls, ages 15 and 12, at a motel.

According to a report from College Station police, the two girls went missing Friday night from a residential treatment center for survivors of sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, and sex trafficking.

An employee at the facility was able to help lead police to the motel where the girls were found along with the suspect, Allen Michael Lee, 27.

According to the arrest report, Lee told police he met the 15-year-old two years ago on a dating app and said at the time, she lied about her age. Lee claimed that after learning her real age, he ceased communications until she recently reached out and told him she was pregnant and he was the father.

After learning about the pregnancy, Lee told police he picked her up, along with the 12-year-old girl, and traveled to College Station. Police noted in their report that Lee did not know the 12-year-old prior to picking her up Friday.

Police said Lee brought the girls to a motel where he and the children had sexual intercourse multiple times.

Lee was arrested and remains in the Brazos County Detention Center, charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child and one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.
Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder
A shooting took place.
Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
In blow to Biden, Mexican president to skip Americas Summit
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont,...
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church