Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Election 2022: Primaries shift focus to control of US House

Tuesday is Primary Election Day in the state of Iowa.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican House primaries on Tuesday will set the table for the most competitive U.S. House races this fall.

A handful of districts will decide whether Democrats can hold their paper-thin margin amid bracing economic headwinds.

GOP House primaries in New Jersey, Iowa and California will determine who will face the most prominent and most vulnerable Democrats.

Among them are New Jersey’s Tom Malinowski and Iowa’s Cindy Axne.

They won by fewer than 2 percentage points in 2020, and their districts have become slightly more Republican since new congressional district lines were set last year.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
A shooting took place.
Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard
Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.
Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder

Latest News

Michael Franken.
Candidates in Iowa push voters to polls ahead of primary
Federal lawsuit tries to stop gender requirements on committee selecting judicial nominees
Federal lawsuit tries to stop gender requirements on committee selecting judicial nominees
Students could lose access to free school lunches
Students could lose access to free school lunches when a key federal program expires June 30th
Three conservative-leaning advocacy groups spent more than $367,000 in one month on Republican...
Advocacy groups spending thousands on state-level Republican primaries