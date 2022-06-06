Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Joy and sadness are pouring out of those on the beaches of Normandy for the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Several dozen World War II veterans attended D-Day commemorations Monday in France.

For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, crowds of French and international visitors are back.

The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation.

Now D-Day veterans are shocked and dismayed over the war in Ukraine.

Charles Shay, 98, says “In 1944, I landed on these beaches and we thought we’d bring peace to the world.”

