Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Crowds honor WWII veterans at Normandy D-Day celebrations

Monday is the anniversary of D-Day, where Allied troops landed on the beaches of northern France as part of their push during World War Two.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEVILLE-SUR-MER, France (AP) — Joy and sadness are pouring out of those on the beaches of Normandy for the 78th anniversary of D-Day.

Several dozen World War II veterans attended D-Day commemorations Monday in France.

For two years, D-Day ceremonies were reduced to a minimum due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This year, crowds of French and international visitors are back.

The ceremonies pay tribute to the nearly 160,000 troops from Britain, the U.S., Canada and elsewhere who landed on French beaches on June 6, 1944, to restore freedom to Europe after Nazi occupation.

Now D-Day veterans are shocked and dismayed over the war in Ukraine.

Charles Shay, 98, says “In 1944, I landed on these beaches and we thought we’d bring peace to the world.”

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.
Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder
A shooting took place.
Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the Oval Office...
In blow to Biden, Mexican president to skip Americas Summit
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Elon Musk threatens to walk away from Twitter deal
Farmland is seen with solar panels from Cypress Creek Renewables, Oct. 28, 2021, in Thurmont,...
Biden waives solar panel tariffs, seeks to boost production
A view of the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo Nigeria, Sunday, June 5, 2022. Lawmakers in...
Nigerian forces hunt for gunmen who killed 50 at church
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been struggling to turn a page on months of ethics...
British Prime Minister Johnson to face no-confidence vote