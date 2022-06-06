Center Point-Urbana Community School District announces new principal

URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Sarah Tobiason has been named as the next principal of the Primary Elementary School pending approval at the next School Board meeting.

According to the school district, Tobiason has served as the elementary principal of grades 3-4 and Director of Special Education for the Decorah Community School District. Before that, she was an elementary principal of pre-kindergarten through 6th grade, Director of Special Education, and Director of Preschools & Daycare at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District.

Tobiason earned her superintendent licensure from the University of Northern Iowa, a master’s degree from both Drake Unversity and St. Mary’s University, and a bachelor’s from Luther College. She is also currently working on her doctorate from the University of Northern Iowa.

“I am elated and honored to be chosen to serve such an amazing school and school community. I look forward with much joy and anticipation at the future that we will create together as a team of staff, students, parents, and community members,” Tobiason stated. “My husband Rob and I have a blended family and are excited to become a part of the community. I will do everything that I can to make sure that you come to a school that is safe, caring, and is an awesome place for you to grow and learn!”

She is set to start as principal on July 1st, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.