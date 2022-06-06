Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Center Point-Urbana Community School District announces new principal

Sarah Tobiason
Sarah Tobiason(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

URBANA, Iowa (KCRG) - Sarah Tobiason has been named as the next principal of the Primary Elementary School pending approval at the next School Board meeting.

According to the school district, Tobiason has served as the elementary principal of grades 3-4 and Director of Special Education for the Decorah Community School District. Before that, she was an elementary principal of pre-kindergarten through 6th grade, Director of Special Education, and Director of Preschools & Daycare at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont School District.

Tobiason earned her superintendent licensure from the University of Northern Iowa, a master’s degree from both Drake Unversity and St. Mary’s University, and a bachelor’s from Luther College. She is also currently working on her doctorate from the University of Northern Iowa.

“I am elated and honored to be chosen to serve such an amazing school and school community. I look forward with much joy and anticipation at the future that we will create together as a team of staff, students, parents, and community members,” Tobiason stated. “My husband Rob and I have a blended family and are excited to become a part of the community. I will do everything that I can to make sure that you come to a school that is safe, caring, and is an awesome place for you to grow and learn!”

She is set to start as principal on July 1st, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
Keywani Evans, 30, of Freeport, Ill.
Arrest made in alleged Dubuque murder
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
A shooting took place.
Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening

Latest News

Multiple road closures planned near I-80/I-380 intersection
Multiple I-380/I-80 road closures occurring Monday night into Tuesday morning
Scattered areas of rain and thunderstorms continue into the evening but clear out by late...
First Alert Forecast
Drew Blahnik appears for a hearing at the Linn County Courthouse on a motion for a new trial.
Man convicted of murdering Chris Bagley pleads guilty to unlawful gun possession
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital announces $25 million expansion