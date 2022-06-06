Show You Care
Car owners gather to give Iowa teen special graduation party

By WOI
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - More than 70 car owners came together to give an Iowa teen a one-of-a-kind graduation party.

Jonathan Watson recently graduated from Ruby Van Meter School in Des Moines.

His family says he loves cars. But he has a chromosome duplication disorder, which has effects resembling autism. That means he’ll never get to drive on his own.

So dozens got together at a church to host a car show for Jonathan on Sunday.

“To be able to provide this for him is just...I don’t even have the words for it,”  It’s amazing,” Katesha Dilley, Jonathan’s mom, said. “So he’s enjoying it. He’s probably gonna talk about it forever,” Butler.

Jonathan got to give out prizes to his favorite cars.

Organizers also collected donations for the Strive Program, which provides job training and other resources for young adults with special needs.

