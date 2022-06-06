Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Biden to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ during Western trip

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, on May 10, 2022.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - Another sign America’s entertainment landscape is returning to normal: President Joe Biden will make his first in-person appearance on a late-night talk show since taking office.

Biden will be a guest Wednesday night on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” the White House said.

Kimmel tweeted Sunday: “Our very elected President @JoeBiden visits @JimmyKimmelLive Wednesday night. No malarkey.”

Biden travels Wednesday to Los Angeles to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas, and Kimmel’s show tapes in Hollywood.

In December 2021 Biden appeared virtually on NBC’s “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon, his first late-night appearance while in office.

Government leaders from across the hemisphere will gather to discuss economic prosperity, climate change, the migration crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, the White House said. Biden will give the summit’s opening address on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard
A man hangs onto a wall in the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
A shooting took place.
Man shot, killed in Dubuque on Saturday evening

Latest News

Iowa City man running in every town on the Iowa road map
Iowa City man running in every town on the Iowa road map
Bridgette Robinson.
Almost two years after derecho, Robinson continues to help and inspire
Dilinger Burton protesting in Washington.
Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool
Gunfire from several shooters killed three people and wounded at least 11 others in a popular...
Shooting kills 3 in Philadelphia entertainment district