Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest

Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest(Johnson County Iowa Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Around 11:41 p.m. on Friday, June 3rd Iowa City Police officers placed 22-year-old Daria D. Brown of Iowa City under arrest. She was found on the 100 Block of South Clinton Street, hitting a bar’s windows after she was denied entry because of her intoxication level.

Brown assaulted three Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest. As Brown was being placed in a patrol vehicle, she grabbed an officer’s taser in an attempt to disarm him. After the arrest, she was taken to the Johnson County Jail. At the jail she continued resisting during the booking process, biting a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The charges Brown is facing includes:

  • Public Intoxication
  • Interference with Official Acts
  • 3 Counts of Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations
  • Disarming a Peace Officer
  • Interference with Official Acts Causing Bodily Injury

The Iowa City Police Department is aware of a video of the incident currently on social media and says the incident is under review.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hangs onto a wall in the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard
Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan County Deputy charged after extorting driver during traffic stop
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
(Source: MGN)
University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon

Latest News

And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee
And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen’s Platinum Jubilee
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
North Korea test-fires salvo of short range missiles
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say
Over 50 feared dead in Nigeria church attack, officials say
Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate
Pope Francis fuels new speculation on future of pontificate