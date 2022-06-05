Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a Saturday evening crash on a rural Linn County road, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 6:50 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash near 8300 Ely Road. Deputies believe that a gold Chevy Malibu that was heading northbound lost control, entering the ditch on the west side of the road and then into a nearby farm’s yard. The vehicle then collided with a stationary piece of farm equipment that was parked in the yard.

The driver and a passenger in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals via ground ambulance for treatment of injuries. Deputies described the nature of those injuries as non-life-threatening. Both people hurt were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue division, Ely Fire Department, Area Ambulance Service, and Lifeguard Air Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

