Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Thunderstorms, some strong, likely Sunday evening and night

Showers and storms are likely Sunday evening and night, with some additional activity possible on Monday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are likely through the evening and into the night, with some of the storms this evening getting potentially strong.

Some gusty winds or hail are possible with that activity, along with heavy rainfall. Widespread rainfall totals of 0.50″ to 1″ or more are likely, especially for those that see repeated rounds of thunderstorms. Lows drop into the low 60s.

Monday carries a chance for scattered storms, especially south, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday is a break from the activity, before additional showers and storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Thursday, again, poses a break; Thursday night into Friday carries another storm chance.

Toward the end of the 9-day forecast, a warm-up seems possible with highs reaching the 80s again.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hangs onto a wall in the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
Woman facing several charges after assaulting Iowa City Police Officers while resisting arrest
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan County Deputy charged after extorting driver during traffic stop

Latest News

Showers and storms likely tonight.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, June 5
First Alert Forecast: Sunday Morning, June 5
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Sunday and higher rain chances Sunday night
Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Sunday and higher rain chances Sunday night
First Alert Forecast.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, June 4