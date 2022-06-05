Thunderstorms, some strong, likely Sunday evening and night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers and storms are likely through the evening and into the night, with some of the storms this evening getting potentially strong.

Some gusty winds or hail are possible with that activity, along with heavy rainfall. Widespread rainfall totals of 0.50″ to 1″ or more are likely, especially for those that see repeated rounds of thunderstorms. Lows drop into the low 60s.

Monday carries a chance for scattered storms, especially south, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Tuesday is a break from the activity, before additional showers and storms are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday. Thursday, again, poses a break; Thursday night into Friday carries another storm chance.

Toward the end of the 9-day forecast, a warm-up seems possible with highs reaching the 80s again.

