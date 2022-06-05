Table to Table celebrating 25 years with Anniversary Dinner fundraiser

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Table to Table, a Johnson County based non-profit that rescues and delivers food to help people who are food insecure, will celebrate 25 years of food rescue with its 25th Anniversary Dinner Wednesday, June 8, at the Celebration Farm Double Round Barn in Iowa City.

Funds raised from this event will help rescue more than 130,000 pounds of good food and deliver it throughout the Johnson County hunger relief network. Local area restaurants will provide meals and desserts for guests, and speakers will give updates on the latest T2T programs.

Guests can also participate in raffles and auctions. Prizes include handcrafted items like a Craftsman/Mission style clock, local treats, a wood-fired pizza party for 20, and more, all donated by local businesses and supporters. People do not need to be present at the dinner to win raffles.

For tickets, or to find more information, go to https://table2table.org/dinner/ or contact Table to Table by phone at 319-337-3400.

