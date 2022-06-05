Show You Care
Sixth-grade student pushes for change at ‘Wear Orange’ rally following string of nationwide shootings

On Saturday, dozens of people in Dubuque took part in the Wear Orange Rally to come up with solutions to gun violence in the US.
By Brian Tabick
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - “Wear Orange” events were held across the country on Saturday, including Dubuque and Iowa City, calling for stricter gun laws.

“I’m about to go to middle school, and I don’t want to because of the things I’m seeing,” Luciana Paucean, 10, of Dubuque, said.

Paucean, a sixth grader, was one of a couple of dozen who spoke at the Dubuque Wear Orange rally Saturday. She said watching the Uvalde Texas shooting was unsettling.

“I have spoken about this with my friends,” Paucean said. “We just want to not have to worry about our safety. I’m done being afraid of going out.”

The Coalition for Nonviolence put on the event. They were pushing for Iowa to implement a “red flag” law. That means someone can go to a judge and ask to prohibit a person who has deemed a threat to themselves or others from having a gun.

“Prayers seem to be a really passive response,” Donna Loewen, the treasurer for the group, said. “We want to protect our young and old.”

Loewen hoped the rallies like these are to spark those changes in order to keep children like Paucean from feeling unsafe while going to school.

“I just feel like people aren’t taking action,” Paucean said. “It’s a lot of opinions and not a lot of petitions. We’re using our freedom of speech, but we’re not doing anything with it.”

