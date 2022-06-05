Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen’s Platinum Jubilee

And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee
And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has appeared at the balcony of Buckingham Palace, delighting fans who had hoped to catch a glimpse of her during the final day of festivities marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne. The 96-year-old monarch has curtailed her schedule in recent months due to problems moving around. Prior to Sunday, the queen had only appeared in public twice during the four-day Platinum Jubilee.

Earlier, a boisterous, colorful street pageant celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s life and highlighting Britain’s diversity paraded through central London. When it was finished, thousands of people flooded onto the Mall in front of the palace, hoping to see the queen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man hangs onto a wall in the Cedar River in downtown Cedar Rapids on Saturday, June 4, 2022.
Man rescued from Cedar River near downtown Cedar Rapids
People console each other after a shooting at Cornerstone Church on Thursday, June 2, 2022 in...
Shooter, victim in Ames shooting were members of Iowa National Guard
Klint Bentley
Former Buchanan County Deputy charged after extorting driver during traffic stop
A car crash.
Two hurt in single-vehicle crash along Ely Road
(Source: MGN)
University of Iowa Police investigating following a report of an assault with a weapon

Latest News

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates winning the final match against Norway's Casper Ruud in three...
Champ at 19, champ at 36: Nadal earns 14th French Open title
It was a meeting decades in the making when two pen pals, from Ohio and Brazil, were finally...
WATCH: Pen pals meet each other in person after 33 years
Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant outside Buckingham...
And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen’s Platinum Jubilee
It was a meeting decades in the making when two pen pals, from Ohio and Brazil, were finally...
WATCH: Penpals meet in person after 33 years